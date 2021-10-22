Rodgers Brothers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

TPR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. 5,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,238. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

