Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,503. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $53.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

