Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Get Romeo Power alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

NYSE:RMO opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $654.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.90. Romeo Power has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Romeo Power will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Romeo Power by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth about $6,166,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Romeo Power by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 660,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.