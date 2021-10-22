Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.620-$3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.080-$14.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $489.66. 9,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,927. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

