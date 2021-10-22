Royal Bank of Canada Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $334.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $334.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DHR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.67.

NYSE:DHR opened at $310.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.88. Danaher has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

