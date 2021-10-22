Royal Bank of Canada Increases RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target to $112.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of RLI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.71. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.38. RLI has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,981,000 after purchasing an additional 170,655 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 125,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

