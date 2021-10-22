Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives $91.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $622,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 203,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.