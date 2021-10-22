Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,136.40 ($27.91).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,772.40 ($23.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £137.60 billion and a PE ratio of 33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,519.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,417.70. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

