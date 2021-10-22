Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rush Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 882.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

