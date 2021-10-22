SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches One Day Volume of $166,036.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $500,923.85 and $166,036.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

