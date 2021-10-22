SafeCoin Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $13,950.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,215.43 or 1.00024551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00056056 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.40 or 0.00320907 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.00 or 0.00516333 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00201159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000997 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

