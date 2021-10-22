Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAFRY. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safran currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Safran stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. Safran has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $38.35.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

