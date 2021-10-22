Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.58. 2,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,481. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.