SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post sales of $9.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.08 billion. SAP posted sales of $8.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.77 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Shares of SAP traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.78. 747,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,774. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.