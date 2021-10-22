Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTSDF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSDF opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.