Scotiabank Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$78.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.69.

TSE:STN traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$68.07. The company had a trading volume of 256,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.77. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$72.11.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,500,872. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

