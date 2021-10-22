Scotiabank Raises Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$17.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.20.

MTL opened at C$14.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.13. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

