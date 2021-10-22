Scotiabank Reiterates “C$25.00” Price Target for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REI.UN. CIBC increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.07.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.03 and a 1-year high of C$23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.74.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$810,521.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.