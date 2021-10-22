Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on State Street Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.62.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12. State Street has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $100.36.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,750,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of State Street by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

