Securitas’ (SCTBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCTBF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF remained flat at $$16.57 during trading hours on Friday. Securitas has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

