Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Shares Down 2.7%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 38,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 16,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.