Sempra Energy to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $8.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,612 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.