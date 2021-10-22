Severn Trent’s (SVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,644 ($34.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,754.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,610.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. Severn Trent has a one year low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,930 ($38.28).

In related news, insider James Bowling sold 17,359 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,738 ($35.77), for a total transaction of £475,289.42 ($620,968.67).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

