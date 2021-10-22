Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,874. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

