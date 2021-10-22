Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 792,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,226 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $26,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 5.9% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth $45,000.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

