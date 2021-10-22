Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,411 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $22,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

TFII stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.