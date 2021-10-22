Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Commvault Systems worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.95, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

