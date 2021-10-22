Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,606 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $34,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,755 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

HRC stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $154.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

