Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,859 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $24,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $132.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

