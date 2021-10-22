Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) rose 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.38 and last traded at $39.38. Approximately 3,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 169,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

SLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $793.64 million, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,925,220.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

