SIR Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 274,688 shares during the period. Matador Resources accounts for about 2.4% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.38% of Matador Resources worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. 12,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

