SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 135,912 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SIR Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135,912 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 5.2% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,234. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

