SIR Capital Management L.P. Takes $11.41 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,000. Phillips 66 comprises 1.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

