SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Buyback $250.00 million in Stock

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. SLM has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.