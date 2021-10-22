SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Down 0.8%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 54,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 62,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.94.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SMC had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts predict that SMC Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

