Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.01.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock traded down $19.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.75. 5,129,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,908,100. Snap has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,835,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,264,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.