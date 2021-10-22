Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.35.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $342.05 on Friday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.90 and its 200 day moving average is $263.66. The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $3,202,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,936,329.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,036,717 shares of company stock worth $313,022,408. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

