Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 24.77%.

NASDAQ SCKT opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

