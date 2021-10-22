SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $308.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.33.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $309.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 122.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

