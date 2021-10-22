SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on the stock.

SOLG opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 15.22. The company has a market cap of £619.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75. SolGold has a one year low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 39 ($0.51).

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

