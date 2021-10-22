SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on the stock.
SOLG opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 15.22. The company has a market cap of £619.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75. SolGold has a one year low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 39 ($0.51).
About SolGold
See Also: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.