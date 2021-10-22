Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.52. 70,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $110.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.