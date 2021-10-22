Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.87. The company had a trading volume of 70,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

