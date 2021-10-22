Source Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $108.63. 75,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

