SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $291,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $508.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $341.80 and a 1 year high of $509.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

