Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.25.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.26. 161,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,539. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

