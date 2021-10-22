SSI Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SSI Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.