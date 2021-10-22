SSI Investment Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.