SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.93. 8,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,007. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

