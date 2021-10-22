St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,482.32

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,482.32 ($19.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,554.50 ($20.31). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,537.50 ($20.09), with a volume of 1,293,703 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,515.88 ($19.81).

The firm has a market cap of £8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 40.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,578.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,482.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.32%.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

