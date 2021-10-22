Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF remained flat at $$6.78 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

